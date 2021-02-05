Previous
snow wrinkles by naav21
36 / 365

snow wrinkles

It snowed again up here in the north today! Looked a bit like the snow had wrinkles, hence the title of this photo. I had to edit the photo a bit to enhance the clarity, but other than that it turned out really pretty!!
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
9% complete

Photo Details

