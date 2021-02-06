Previous
starbucks by naav21
37 / 365

starbucks

Today we have a mocha cookie crumble frappuccino. I couldn't get rid of that glare on the cup (oof), but other than that, this is one delicious close-up.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
