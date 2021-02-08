Previous
toothpicks by naav21
39 / 365

toothpicks

Help I can't stop taking macros. I was eating earlier, saw the jar of toothpicks and immediately thought: "that's gonna be an awesome macro," and so here we are :)
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
10% complete

