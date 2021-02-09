Previous
time by naav21
40 / 365

time

"Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back." - Harvey Mackay. Used a black and white camera filter today!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
10% complete

