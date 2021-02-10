Previous
blue light by naav21
blue light

I tried to do something cool today! It didn't turn out the best BUT honestly I'm kinda diggin' it. It looks like an eerily cool tunnel. I will most probably attempt this sort of photo again :)
Naavya

