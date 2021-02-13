Previous
floral beauty by naav21
44 / 365

floral beauty

Floral photography! The flowers may have been fake but look at how bright and beautiful this shot turned out!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
12% complete

