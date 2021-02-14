Previous
pizza pt.2 by naav21
45 / 365

pizza pt.2

food + macro = another food macro! It's valentines day today, so I celebrated by eating some pizza. It was delicious by the way :)
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
12% complete

