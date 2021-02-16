Previous
Next
wine by naav21
47 / 365

wine

Wine bottles are really cool objects to take pictures of. The only downside is that little glare, I need to work on finding ways for it to not occur in my photos. Any ideas? Maybe think about it over a glass of wine and let me know ;)
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise