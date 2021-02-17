Previous
Disco Ball by naav21
48 / 365

Disco Ball

Took a picture of a moving object today. Not bad, what do you think?
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
13% complete

Photo Details

