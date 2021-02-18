Previous
Next
Icicles by naav21
49 / 365

Icicles

It was cold enough these past few days that icicles finally formed on my roof, so naturally I had to take a photo of this otherwise common phenomenon.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise