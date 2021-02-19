Previous
bracelet by naav21
50 / 365

bracelet

Jewelry photography part two! This is a bracelet from almost 2 years ago during my first trip to NYC, and it's one of my favorites :)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
