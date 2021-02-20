Previous
bracelet pt.2 by naav21
51 / 365

bracelet pt.2

Jewelry photography day 3! Hats off to professional jewelry photographers cause this is HARD. Getting the right angle, close-up, lighting, etc. Overall, I really love this photo.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

