snowy day by naav21
53 / 365

snowy day

Took the city bus home after a long time today, and as I walked home in the terribly snowy weather I thought to myself “hey why not take a picture?” And so I did :)
22nd February 2021

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
