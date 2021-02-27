Previous
Next
water droplets by naav21
58 / 365

water droplets

I tried to get as close as I could with my camera to take a photo of this. Any ideas as to how some people get a close-up of just one drop? I have a feeling it has to do with the lens type. I really love this shot though :)
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise