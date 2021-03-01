Previous
Next
porcelain dutch shoe by naav21
60 / 365

porcelain dutch shoe

I have had these porcelain clogs in my home since before I can remember. I took this photo from the view of the back of the shoe if you get what I'm saying.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise