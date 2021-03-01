Sign up
60 / 365
porcelain dutch shoe
I have had these porcelain clogs in my home since before I can remember. I took this photo from the view of the back of the shoe if you get what I'm saying.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Naavya
@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
10
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
1st March 2021 10:10pm
white
,
blue
,
holland
,
porcelain
,
clogs
