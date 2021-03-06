Previous
jewelry photography pt.4 by naav21
65 / 365

jewelry photography pt.4

And the jewelry is back! This time I photographed some stunning gold earrings. Those little jewels are difficult to straighten when laid flat, but I'd like to think I did a pretty good job :)
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
