winter 2020

Alright, so I know the whole premise of my project is to take a new photo everyday, and I’ve been doing that for the past few months now. I’d been wanting to post some photos I took last year before I stumbled upon this awesome opportunity. This is the one that I’d say I’m most proud of. I captured the birds, the sunset and the cold Canadian climate :) From tomorrow we shall resume our regularly scheduled programming haha.