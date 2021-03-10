Previous
Next
lamp by naav21
69 / 365

lamp

Today, I took a photo of the inner workings of a lamp!
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise