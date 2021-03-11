Previous
lamp pt.2 by naav21
70 / 365

lamp pt.2

I actually included the bottom design of the lamp in this one! I’m kinda obsessed with this angle when observing the inner workings of a lamp...
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Naavya

Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
