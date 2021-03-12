Previous
clouds by naav21
71 / 365

clouds

The clouds looked really pretty through my window today :))))
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
