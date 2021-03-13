Previous
mirror by naav21
72 / 365

mirror

This is the smallest mirror in my house but I took this photo from an angle that makes it look hugeee.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
19% complete

