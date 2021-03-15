Previous
Next
mystery object?? by naav21
74 / 365

mystery object??

Hmm wanna guess what the object is? It’s honestly super obvious but is there a specific word for this object? I’m not sure :/ Any ideas?
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise