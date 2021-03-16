Previous
Next
trees in the sky by naav21
75 / 365

trees in the sky

Unfortunately the houses were in the way so I couldn’t get a nicer picture of the trees, but they look so ✨majestic✨ I love it.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise