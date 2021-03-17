Previous
chicken and rice by naav21
76 / 365

chicken and rice

I don't think I'll ever get tired of food macros if I'm being honest. Today my dad made some chicken curry and rice (a staple in our house and in Indian cuisine in general), and it was delicious woah.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
