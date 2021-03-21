Previous
cookie monster by naav21
80 / 365

cookie monster

The love I have for chocolate chip cookies is like no other. Look at this delicious close-up!! Who knew an iPhone XR could take such awesome pictures lol
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
21% complete

