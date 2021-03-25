Previous
fake flowers by naav21
84 / 365

fake flowers

I added a cool filter to my photo today! It's called rouge which is pretty fancy and french for red lol. The filter gives it a pretty whimsical look.
25th March 2021

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
23% complete

