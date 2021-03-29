Previous
tree! by naav21
88 / 365

tree!

now that it’s finally spring I’ve been going for walks again and the trees are, like, the perfect nature models.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
24% complete

