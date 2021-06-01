Previous
nature? by naav21
152 / 365

nature?

I’ve posted so many nature pics to the point where I’ve run out of title names. Anyways, enjoy this shot I took on another one of my walks today :)
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

