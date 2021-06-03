Previous
strawberry by naav21
154 / 365

strawberry

I saw someone that said "I feel like strawberries should taste better based on how they look" and man do I agree with that.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
42% complete

