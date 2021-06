a lone cloud

I was attending zoom high school when I saw this one singular cloud just chilling in the sky. Now I know I’ve posted my fair share of cloud photos, but this one is different. I promise. It reminds me of that time when you feel alone and are just trying to get through the vast blue sky (i.e. life) on your own. Then, as you keep going on day by day, you meet other clouds and you form a bond. I don’t know, I guess this cloud spoke to me :)