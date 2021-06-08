Previous
pink hues by naav21
159 / 365

pink hues

The clouds were pink today! I'll try and get a better shot the next time the sky looks like this, but I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to capture this!
8th June 2021

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
Photo Details

