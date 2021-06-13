Previous
fields lined with power by naav21
164 / 365

fields lined with power

I took this one on the drive home today, similar to yesterday’s I know. It’s crazy though because you just can’t seem to take nice photos of fields without there being road signs, street lights, or power lines in the way :(
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
44% complete

