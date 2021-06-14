Previous
Next
the green before the grey by naav21
165 / 365

the green before the grey

Ok I’m going to explain the title since it won’t make sense unless I do. Basically I went on a walk today and got this photo just an hour before a thunderstorm hit! It was pretty cool :)
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise