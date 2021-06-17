Previous
summer flowers by naav21
168 / 365

summer flowers

I have absolutely no idea what these flowers are called but they looked BEAUTIFUL so obviously had to take a picture.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
