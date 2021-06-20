Previous
garden dopey by naav21
171 / 365

garden dopey

We have these three little dwarves on our front lawn, and here’s the first one. I call him dopey :)
20th June 2021

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
