Previous
Next
mini flowers by naav21
175 / 365

mini flowers

A small white flower from my grandmas indoor garden!!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise