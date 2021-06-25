Previous
halo of orange light within grey skies by naav21
176 / 365

halo of orange light within grey skies

You gotta love trees and grey skies. The halo of orange light is a paid actor ;)
25th June 2021

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
48% complete

Photo Details

