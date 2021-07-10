Previous
frozen berries by naav21
191 / 365

frozen berries

I love frozen berries so much. They're pretty (clearly), healthy, and tasty. The perfect snack.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
52% complete

