red moon by naav21
200 / 365

red moon

Well sad story behind this one: The moon is red due to the western wildfires.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
