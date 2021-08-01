Previous
NYC by naav21
213 / 365

NYC

Still recovering from that second dose lol, so here’s a shot from NYC! As soon as I saw this part of downtown, I immediately fell in love. It’s so vibrant and colourful. ART!!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
58% complete

Photo Details

