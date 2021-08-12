Previous
buildings from the bottom by naav21
buildings from the bottom

whenever I stare upwards at buildings I get dizzy because I feel like they’re gonna fall on me :/
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
