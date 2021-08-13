Previous
Next
downtown under construction by naav21
225 / 365

downtown under construction

As per the title, downtown is ALWAYS under construction *sighs,* I don’t think there’s ever been a day when it wasn’t.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise