cartoon clouds by naav21
231 / 365

cartoon clouds

I’ve been experimenting a lot with filters and I really like the look of these clouds!! In the original photo I took, they were quite dull, but with the use of a few iPhone filters I made them pop out!!
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
63% complete

