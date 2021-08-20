Previous
daisies by naav21
232 / 365

daisies

Ok, I'm revisiting my floral photography days again! So stay tuned for a lot more flowers :D
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
65% complete

