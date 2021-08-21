Previous
Next
white and purple flowers by naav21
233 / 365

white and purple flowers

To be completely honest, I have no idea what these flowers are called, but my friend bought them for me, alongside a bouquet (with the daisy you saw yesterday) as a little birthday gift, and they're so cute and pretty!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise