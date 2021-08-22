Previous
seventeen by naav21
234 / 365

seventeen

And happy (belated) birthday to me!! I absolutely adore this cake my mom bought for me! It's so cool.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
65% complete

