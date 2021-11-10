Previous
she says she loves me! by naav21
314 / 365

she says she loves me!

Now, I’m not at all in favour of vandalism, but this message I saw written on the window of the bus home was too cute and photo-tastic not to share :)
10th November 2021 10th Nov 21

Naavya

@naav21
Just your average teen working on a school project, hoping to learn some fun photography tricks along the way :)
