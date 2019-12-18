Previous
Калина by nadezhda
7 / 365

Калина

Получили посылку с OZONa с подарком на ДР Вовы.
Осваиваем тюбинг, благо снега немного подсыпало.
В саду растёт куст калины. Ягоды нынче собирать не стала. оставили птичкам.
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Nadezhda

@nadezhda
