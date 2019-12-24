Previous
После ледяного дождя by nadezhda
После ледяного дождя

Вчера была жуть. Всё покрыто льдом. Ночью выпал снег гололёд засыпал, но нет же - снова пошёл дождь при минусовой температуре.
Nadezhda

@nadezhda
