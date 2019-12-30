Previous
Отражение by nadezhda
19 / 365

Отражение

Давно не экспериментировала с зеркалом. Но на красивый закат опоздала. По замыслу в зеркале должен отражаться ярко- красный закат.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Nadezhda

@nadezhda
